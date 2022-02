Coup double pour les Raptors face aux premiers de l’Est

Things that happened last night:

– Khem was back

– Got the dub

– Had some family in the house

– Oh yeah, Freddy's going to All-Star 🤩

Game Highlights | @TangerineHoops

Watch: https://t.co/fxw4TKE68F pic.twitter.com/jm1MwgXt5y

— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 4, 2022