Quick note from this story: Siakam is eligible for a max extension of ~$170M/5 years (not $130M/4 yrs as originally written). Talks are ongoing, sources tell @TSN_Sports, and while nothing is imminent, both Siakam & the Raptors hope to get a deal done before the Oct. 21 deadline.

— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 27, 2019