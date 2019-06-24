5 sorties à faire à Toronto cette semaine

Fête de la musique, humoristes, art contemporain...

Fête de la musique (Photo: pixabay)
• Journaliste • 24 juin 2019
Équipe de l-express.ca
Voici 5 évènements qui se déroulent à Toronto du 24 au 30 juin vous permettant profiter de votre semaine et du week-end prochain.

Mardi 25 juin: Far East Comedy

Tous les mardis soirs au Corner Comedy Club, c’est soirée Far East Comedy! Venez écouter des humoristes canadiens présentés par Ernie Vicente.

Deux spectacles: un à 20h et un second à 22h, au 946 rue Queen Est .

Le billet d’entrée est à 10$ si vous réservez en avance.

Mercredi 26 juin: fête de la musique à l’hôtel Thompson

Created 35 years ago in France to celebrate the longest night of the year, la Fête de la Musique – also knows as World Music Day, is a day and night where you can listen all the music of the world, all the styles, all the tempos, in the streets, the churches, the bistros, the schools, the subways.. Everywhere! Many European countries adopted this tradition and ApéroChic wants to bring a little drop of this amazing cultural and social event here to Toronto. Let’s meet and dance on the rooftop of the @thompsontoronto on Wednesday June 26, 2019. Link in bio. . . . #frenchculture #fetedelamusique #toronto #torontolife #torontoevents #frenchintoronto #frenchies #networking #aperochic #socializing #curiosityto #rooftop

Venez célébrer la traditionnelle Fête de la musique sur le toit de l’hôtel Thompson. Organisé par ApéroChic, l’évènement  sera animé par le  DJ Chris Laroque qui sera là pour vous faire danser tout au long de la soirée.

De 18h30 à 23h30, 550 rue Wellington Ouest

Le billet d’entrée est à 15$.

Jeudi 27 juin: Vins de l’été

Soirée dégustation de vins

Rouge? Blanc? Rosé? Jeudi, c’est l’opportunité d’en apprendre plus sur les vins afin de savoir lesquels déguster cet été suivant les occasions Rendez-vous au Club de vin de Toronto de 20h à 22h, 19 rue Church.

Billet d’entrée: 42$ pour les membres du club et 53$ pour les non-membres.

Du 28 juin au 1er juillet : Toronto Ribfest 2019

The band lineup for #RibfestTO 2019 is live on our website!! Who are you most excited to see? 🎤🎸🥁🎻🎼 ⠀ ⠀ #torontomusic #torontomusicscene #torontolivemusic #livetoronto #livemusictoronto #torontoevents #torontoevent #torontofamily #torontokids #torontofun #thingstodotoronto #torontomoms #torontomom #torontomommies #torontomomblogger #torontodads #etobicokemoms

Depuis 1999, le Toronto Ribfest vous propose de célébrer la Fête du Canada avec des attractions, des jeux, de la musique et de la nourriture. L’argent récolté au cours du week-end ira à la communauté d’Etobicoke.

Possibilité d’avoir des tickets VIP allant de 18$ à 47$ selon les services proposés.

Au parc Centennial à Scarborough.

Dimanche 30 juin: Musée d’art contemporain de Toronto

A post shared by MOCA Toronto (@mocatoronto) on

Le MOCA ouvre ses portes gratuitement ce dimanche de 10h à 14h. C’est l’occasion de découvrir ce musée moins connu que le ROM ou l’AGO. Pour toute la famille. Une boulangerie est ouverte sur place pour le goûter.

Sur le site officiel, n’hésitez pas à vous renseigner sur les expositions qui vous intéressent. 158 Sterling Road.

Journaliste à l-express.ca, votre destination pour profiter au maximum de Toronto. Vous avez un scoop, un événement ou un opinion à partager? Envoyez-nous un courriel à [email protected]

