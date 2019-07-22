10 sorties à faire à Toronto cette semaine: 22-28 juillet

Baskets, danse caribéenne, cannabis, librairie...

La vue depuis le rooftop de l'Hotel Thompson
• Journaliste • 22 juillet 2019
Équipe de l-express.ca
Lundi 22 juillet: Atelier de danse caribéenne

À l’approche du festival caribéen de Toronto, nous vous proposons de commencer la semaine par un cours de danse.

Rendez-vous au camp Epic Mas  (510 Coronation Dr) à Scarborough à 20h.

Entrée: 20$. Il faut envoyer un courriel au préalable: [email protected].

Mardi 23 juillet: Exposition sur les chaussures de sport

Capture d’écran du compte instagram shopstc

Si vous connaissez par coeur le ROM ou l’AGO, ou si vous êtes tout simplement fan de culture urbaine, nous vous proposons cette exposition à Scarborough autour de la chaussure de sport. Une installation qui mélange art et sneakers.

De 10h à 21h.

Centre Court à Scarborough.

Mercredi 24 juillet: Soirée ciné en plein air

Capture d’écran du compte instagram torontounion

Chaque semaine L’Express vous propose un film à aller voir gratuitement en plein air. Cette semaine c’est le célèbre A Star is Born avec Lady Gaga.

Ça se passe à Union Station à partir de 19h30. Camions de bouffe et boissons sur place.

Mercredi 24 juillet: Fumer du cannabis chez soi

Fumer du cannabis chez soi, quelles règles? @pixabay

Depuis la légalisation du cannabis au Canada, beaucoup se posent des questions sur les règles à respecter lorsqu’on fume chez soi: doit-on avoir l’accord de son propriétaire? Les règles sont-elles différentes dans les condos?

Un évènement utile avec des conseils de professionnels pour consommer en toute légalité!

Évènement gratuit, dîner inclus. 222 avenue Spadina. De 17h30 à 19h30.

Jeudi 25 juillet: Soirée réseautage

Réunion d’entrepreneurs @pixabay

Si vous venez d’arriver à Toronto pour un emploi ou si vous cherchez un emploi, c’est l’occasion de venir échanger et réseauter pour  construire des relations professionnelles.

De 18h à 21h. À l’hôtel Thompson  (550 rue Wellington Ouest).

Évènement réservé aux plus de 21 ans. Réservation obligatoire.

Vendredi 26 juillet au 28: Festival de la bière

Capture d’écran du compte instagram tobeerfestival

Pour vous détendre ce week-end, un festival de la bière vous attend au parc Bandshell (190 boulevard Princes).

Des concerts sont également prévus.Retrouvez la liste officielle sur le site du festival.

60$ la journée (avec des jetons inclus à utiliser au festival).

Évènement réservé aux plus de 19 ans.

Samedi 27 juillet: Marché de nuit de Leslieville

Capture d’écran du compte Facebook du marché de nuit Leslieville

Les soirées d’été c’est aussi l’occasion de déambuler dans les marchés de nuit. Ce samedi, ça se passe au parc Jonathan Ashbridge (1515 sur Queen Est) pour le marché de nuit de Leslieville. Au programme: musique, nourriture, boissons et objets vintage.

De 16h à 22h. Entrée: payez ce que vous voulez.

Samedi 27 juillet: Festival Aloha

Capture d’écran du compte instagram alohafestto

Pour la 5e année consécutive, le festival Aloha revient à Toronto pour célébrer la culture polynésienne. Musique, danses traditionnelles, nourriture, boissons et costumes!

De 11h à 19h, place Mel Lastman (5100 rue Yonge)

E komo mai! (bienvenue!)

Samedi 27 juillet: Librairie Mosaïque

La libraire Mosaïque organise l’après-midi La Chenille

À l’occasion du 50e anniversaire de La chenille, classique de la littérature jeunesse, la librairie francophone Mosaïque organise une après-midi lecture et collation. Le livre sera lu plusieurs fois en français et en anglais. De 13h à 16h.

Gratuit. 1684 avenue St.Clair Ouest.

Dimanche 28 juillet: Balade à Kensington Market

Kensington Market
Un quartier coloré

Pour bien terminer la semaine, quoi de mieux qu’une petite ballade dimanche après-midi? Kensington Market et ses nombreux commerces seront ouverts toute la journée, avec en plus des nombreuses activités prévues pour petits et grands.

De 12h à 19h. Gratuit.

